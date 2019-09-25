Palisade Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Spartannash Co (SPTN) by $1.01 Million as Stock Declined; Anchorage Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY) Holding by $11.00 Million as Share Price Declined

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.86M, down from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 3.00M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Board of Directors; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond will exchange Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards for store credit through Thursday; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2016-C34; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spartannash Co (SPTN) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 92,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The hedge fund held 576,382 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.73M, down from 668,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spartannash Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $445.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 449,093 shares traded or 16.99% up from the average. SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has declined 50.67% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SPTN News: 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Co Names Lead Independent Director; 11/05/2018 – SpartanNash to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Company Names Lead Independent Director; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 24/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH SAYS DOUGLAS HACKER ELECTED LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR BY BOARD’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, SUCCEEDING TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q EPS 34c; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 53C; 23/04/2018 DJ SpartanNash Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPTN); 16/05/2018 – SpartanNash Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold BBBY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 152.51 million shares or 3.58% more from 147.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 23,638 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Ww Asset Mngmt owns 27,557 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 410,163 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 240,721 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 22,163 shares. 227,525 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Moreover, Contrarius Inv Management Ltd has 7.61% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 11.72 million shares. Euclidean Technologies holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 63,000 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 34,961 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Bridgewater Associate Lp accumulated 0.33% or 3.66 million shares. 351,518 are owned by Legal And General Gp Pcl. Benjamin F Edwards Commerce holds 4,009 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 54,164 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $36.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 9,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,764 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 22.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SPTN’s profit will be $14.17 million for 7.85 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by SpartanNash Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold SPTN shares while 38 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 29.54 million shares or 0.13% less from 29.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Finance holds 0.01% or 575,953 shares in its portfolio. 775,376 were reported by Ameriprise. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 10,680 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Glenmede Na reported 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 32,737 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. 244,197 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Bridgeway Cap holds 0.03% or 177,128 shares. State Street has 1.39M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 505,618 shares. Bogle Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership De has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN).