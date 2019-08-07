Palisade Capital Management Cut Stake in Devon Energy New (DVN) by $330,088 as Market Value Declined; As Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Stock Price Rose, Hs Management Partners Has Trimmed Stake

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 60.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 10,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 6,900 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218,000, down from 17,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.22. About 12.03M shares traded or 97.85% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Energy Outlook Is Stable; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B; 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities an; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s; 12/04/2018 – Devon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP CONFIRMS STAFF REDUCTIONS, SAYS COMPANY MUST ‘TRANSFORM THE WAY IT OPERATES’

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 72,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 622,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.76 million, down from 695,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $79.26. About 543,413 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY BASKIN-ROBBINS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 1.0%; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 15/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS REPORTS THREE NEW EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Goes Galactic with New Cosmic COOLATTA® Flavors and Comet Candy Donut; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 12/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a Lucky Dozen Sweepstakes; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Board Authorization Of $250 Million Share Repurchase Program

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Devon Energy’s Dividend Growth Is In Doubt – Seeking Alpha” on March 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Interest dims in Oklahoma’s once-promising shale play – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Devon Energy Divests Canadian Business To Canadian Natural Resources For $2.8B – Benzinga” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Devon Energy Completes Sale of Canadian Business – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Devon Energy Makes A Huge Decision – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

