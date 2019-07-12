Palisade Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Hms Hldgs (HMSY); Landec (LNDC) Stake Maintained by Wynnefield Capital Inc

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (HMSY) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 48,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hms Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94 billion market cap company. It closed at $33.73 lastly. It is down 50.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – HMS BERGBAU AG INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF STAKE TO FINANCE PREPARATIONS FOR COAL MINING IN ORZESZE, POLAND; 25/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL PLACES RATING UNDER REVIEW, PREVIOUSLY BUY; 02/04/2018 – HMS Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM ( “BUYBACK”) IN RESPECT OF COMPANY’S GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS (“GDRS”); 20/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT TO DELIVER COMPRESSOR EQUIPMENT WORTH RUB 1.9 BLN FOR A GAS PRODUCTION AND TREATMENT FACILITY IN RUSSIA; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 24/04/2018 – REG-HMS Networks: Interim report 2018, January — March; 13/03/2018 REG-Nomination Committee of HMS Networks AB’s proposal of Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN TO CARBO FUNDING AG IS SUBJECT TO SUCCESS OF CARBO FUNDING AG’S BOND TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF RUB 6.83 PER ORDINARY SHARE

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 113,128 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 23.65% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NOMINATIONS FOLLOW TALKS BETWEEN CO. AND WYNNEFIELD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors has invested 0.76% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.02% or 162,713 shares. Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd invested in 120,400 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Pacific Ridge Partners Lc has invested 1.01% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Charles Schwab Invest owns 154,756 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny holds 33,066 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 108,988 shares. Boston reported 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Signia Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 266,033 shares or 3.96% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman Co owns 900 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Lc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 830,683 shares. Bessemer Incorporated holds 96,500 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,250 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $282,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 316,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 806,092 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Nasdaq100 Tech Inde (QTEC).