Palisade Capital Management Boosted By $1.17 Million Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holding; Insulet (PODD) Sentiment Is 1.97

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) stake by 5.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palisade Capital Management Llc acquired 28,440 shares as Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)’s stock rose 4.55%. The Palisade Capital Management Llc holds 575,857 shares with $23.63M value, up from 547,417 last quarter. Western Alliance Bancorp now has $4.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 90,874 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs

Insulet Corp (PODD) investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 138 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 70 cut down and sold their stock positions in Insulet Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 67.79 million shares, up from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Insulet Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 4 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 53 Increased: 85 New Position: 53.

Insulet Corporation, a medical device company, develops, makes, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.25 billion. The firm offers Omnipod Insulin Management System , which consists of the OmniPod, an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device. It has a 570.33 P/E ratio. It also customizes the Omnipod System technology platform for the delivery of subcutaneous drugs across various therapeutic areas.

Banbury Partners Llc holds 6.66% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation for 242,399 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc owns 296,745 shares or 3.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Investments Llc Oh has 3.12% invested in the company for 47,415 shares. The Minnesota-based Kopp Investment Advisors Llc has invested 2.81% in the stock. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca, a California-based fund reported 49,591 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 294,696 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bb&T Ltd Com holds 7,357 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aurora Counsel accumulated 25,133 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Lc has invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Mackenzie Fincl reported 72,715 shares. Tennessee-based Pinnacle Prtnrs has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Voya Inv Management Limited Liability accumulated 24,979 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 230,831 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Stevens Limited Partnership accumulated 37,327 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 8 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $113,125 was bought by BOYD WILLIAM S.

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) stake by 19,737 shares to 240,083 valued at $23.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc Del (Prn) stake by 2.00 million shares and now owns 3.87M shares. Herbalife Ltd (Prn) was reduced too.