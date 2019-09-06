Palisade Asset Management Upped Stryker (SYK) Stake by $1.07 Million; As Deere & Co Com (DE) Shares Rose, Baystate Wealth Management Has Lifted by $639,705 Its Holding

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $156.8. About 505,660 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season; 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 5,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 43,143 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, up from 37,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $221.22. About 232,260 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – Stryker unveils market’s first reusable suture passer for arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, Cobra; 31/05/2018 – SYK:STUDY CONFIRMS LATERA NASAL OBSTRUCTION SYMPTOM IMPROVEMENT; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.60; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. InterPulse Handpiece with coaxial bone cleaning tip, Product Number:; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Cap Nv reported 25,121 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Com reported 23,240 shares. 500 are owned by Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 15,270 shares. Ci Investments has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Sigma Planning has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Catalyst Advsr Ltd Llc owns 45,000 shares. Cahill Finance Advsrs holds 1,584 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Greenleaf holds 0.01% or 3,904 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust has 8,873 shares. Nebraska-based Bridges Investment Inc has invested 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Azimuth Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 6,534 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp owns 65,753 shares.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30,554 shares to 101,428 shares, valued at $14.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 53,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,225 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

