Palisade Asset Management Upped Position in Donaldson Co (DCI); Lindsell Train LTD Raised Its Position in Ebay (EBAY) by $851,000 as Share Price Rose

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 0.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 8.87M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329.40 million, up from 8.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 6.25 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Donaldson Co Inc (DCI) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 9,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 99,108 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, up from 89,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 436,792 shares traded or 12.27% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $90M-$100M; 30/05/2018 – Tennis-Dimitrov survives Donaldson dogfight to reach third round; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Operating Margin 13.8%-14.2%; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Announces Global Price Increases; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 15 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Fiscal 2018 Capital Expenditures $100 Million-$110 Million; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 15 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH PRIOR FORECAST OF 13 TO 15 PERCENT; 30/03/2018 – Inquisitr: MLB Trade Rumors: Josh Donaldson & Manny Machado May Both Be Traded By July Deadline, Per `ESPN’ Survey; 29/05/2018 – ENACOMM Teams Up with Core Banking Provider DCI to Bring Conversational Banking to Hundreds of Financial Institutions across th

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27,468 activity.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 66,470 shares to 118,074 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 72,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,386 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 268,383 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus holds 0% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 9,600 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Company owns 68,009 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 12,480 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.79% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). 20,353 are held by Gam Holdings Ag. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc accumulated 1.02M shares. 37,250 are owned by Neuberger Berman Group Lc. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 205,671 shares. Principal Financial has 0.05% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Ledyard Bancorp stated it has 5,353 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc accumulated 50,087 shares. 6,467 are owned by Da Davidson Communication.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Corporation, New York-based fund reported 317,381 shares. Peddock Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 5,497 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 249,804 were reported by Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Com. 30,286 were reported by Burney. Moreover, Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.24% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Caprock Grp has 0.05% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 7,482 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 18,360 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Scopus Asset Management Lp stated it has 1.25% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Sun Life Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Franklin Resources Inc has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 109,795 shares. Sky Investment Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.08% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 5,624 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com has 2,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The California-based Parnassus Invests Ca has invested 0.27% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora accumulated 368 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

