Palisade Asset Management Upped Holding in Donaldson Co (DCI) by $459,900; As A T & T (T) Valuation Rose, Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Upped by $534,378 Its Holding

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Donaldson Co Inc (DCI) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 9,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,108 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, up from 89,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.81. About 118,755 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.88% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 15 PCT; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: FY18 Sales of Engine Products Expected to Increase 17%-19% Vs. Previous Forecast of 13%-17%; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON 3Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 52C; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Increases List Prices for Some Items in Engine Products and Industrial Products Segments by Average of 4%-15%; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $90 MLN TO $100 MLN; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC – FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.83 LOWER THAN ADJUSTED EPS; 30/03/2018 – Inquisitr: MLB Trade Rumors: Josh Donaldson & Manny Machado May Both Be Traded By July Deadline, Per `ESPN’ Survey; 21/04/2018 – DJ Donaldson Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCI); 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR OPERATING MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 17,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 361,707 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34M, up from 344,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $34.35. About 18.89 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – US News: AT&T Payments to Trump Lawyer More Than Reported; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify; 04/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Hones In on `No Blackout’ Offer as Time Warner Fix; 30/03/2018 – Alorica Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 20/03/2018 – AT&T Assails Theory of U.S. Time Warner Suit as `Preposterous’; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 27/04/2018 – AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – Turner President Martin to Take Stand in AT&T Antitrust Trial; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30,554 shares to 101,428 shares, valued at $14.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 104,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,441 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancorporation Corporation has 0.01% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 26,633 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 23,200 shares. White Pine Capital invested in 0.62% or 33,600 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 4,650 shares. Illinois-based State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Company has invested 0.79% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Moreover, Sei Investments has 0% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Regentatlantic Limited reported 0.02% stake. First Personal Financial Services reported 77 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.63 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Aristotle Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 14,900 shares. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 0.08% or 7,875 shares. Aqr Management stated it has 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 368 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27,468 activity.

