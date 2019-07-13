Palisade Asset Management Trimmed Its Sysco (SYY) Holding by $4.39 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As American International Group Ord (AIG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Starr International Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $9.60 Million

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 2.86 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – AIG – ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Communications, General Insurance; 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 36.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 66,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,074 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, down from 184,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $72.59. About 2.15 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,020 shares to 33,695 shares, valued at $5.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 5,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.95 million for 16.96 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 72,977 shares. Great Lakes Lc holds 0.02% or 11,466 shares in its portfolio. 6.63M are held by Northern Tru Corporation. Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Johnson Financial Group owns 0.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 1,160 shares. Carnegie Asset Ltd Com has 31,676 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 7,201 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Sky Inv Grp Inc Lc reported 1.6% stake. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.05% or 7,305 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co reported 0.07% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Iberiabank Corp reported 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cypress Capital Group stated it has 11,636 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 6,000 were reported by Garrison Bradford And Assoc. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 195,528 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.28 million activity. 22,321 shares valued at $1.47M were sold by CHARLTON ROBERT S on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00B for 12.23 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

