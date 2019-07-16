Palisade Asset Management Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding; State Auto Financial (STFC) Sentiment Is 1.09

State Auto Financial Corp (STFC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 36 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 33 decreased and sold their stakes in State Auto Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 14.41 million shares, down from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding State Auto Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 26 Increased: 24 New Position: 12.

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 26.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 53,044 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Palisade Asset Management Llc holds 150,225 shares with $12.14 million value, down from 203,269 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $326.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $77.08. About 6.64 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.5. About 32,587 shares traded. State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) has risen 16.35% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.92% the S&P500. Some Historical STFC News: 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINL REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS; 08/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $323.7 MLN VS $345.1 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ State Auto Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STFC); 26/03/2018 – State Auto Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 113% to 28 Days; 09/05/2018 – State Auto Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16; 23/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL SAYS ON MAY 17, UNIT RECEIVED LOAN FROM FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK OF CINCINNATI – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 State Auto Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – State Auto Financial to Livestream 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 08/05/2018 – State Auto Financial 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 23/05/2018 – STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORP – LOAN FROM FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK OF CINCINNATI IS A 15-YEAR TERM LOAN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $85 MLN

Force Capital Management Llc holds 1.57% of its portfolio in State Auto Financial Corporation for 20,472 shares. Minerva Advisors Llc owns 19,023 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Grace & White Inc Ny has 0.26% invested in the company for 32,700 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 253,230 shares.

Analysts await State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 325.00% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. STFC’s profit will be $7.81 million for 49.31 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by State Auto Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.94% negative EPS growth.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. It operates through four divisions: Personal insurance, Business insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. It has a 24.3 P/E ratio. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile and homeowners insurance products to the personal insurance market.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.66 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.