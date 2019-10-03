Palisade Asset Management Raised Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position by $603,151; Jlb & Associates Lowered Its Deluxe (DLX) Holding by $904,160 as Stock Value Rose

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe (DLX) by 46.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 22,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 26,477 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 49,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Deluxe for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.2. About 365,013 shares traded or 20.78% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Net $63.3M; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.31; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.80; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $491.9 MLN VS $487.8 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deluxe Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLX)

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 12,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 188,471 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92 million, up from 175,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.47. About 23.52M shares traded or 13.30% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Face Another Enforcement Action If It Misses June 30 OCC Deadline; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Wells Fargo & Company – WFC; 18/05/2018 – Best of the Week: Cetera, Wells Fargo, Holy Advice — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Remediate Harmed Consumers, Improve Risk, Compliance Management; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO IS SAID TO HAVE REPORTED FINDING TO OCC: DJ; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 11/04/2018 – NINE ENERGY SERVICE INC NINE.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $33; 11/04/2018 – MOVES-Wells Fargo names new senior VP for American Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY AVERAGE LOANS OF $951.0 BLN, DOWN $12.6 BLN, OR 1 PERCENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold DLX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.17 million shares or 0.21% less from 37.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 137,000 are held by Axa. Huntington National Bank reported 300 shares. Eaton Vance owns 34,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advsr LP stated it has 53,332 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Services Grp reported 0% stake. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc holds 122,291 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 5.32 million shares. Systematic Lp invested in 21,095 shares. Guinness Asset Ltd accumulated 253 shares. State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Numerixs Invest Technologies owns 2,200 shares. Ellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 472,505 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 20,579 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al owns 0.03% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 29,100 shares.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $494.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expeditors Intl (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8,489 shares to 97,969 shares, valued at $7.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly (Eli) & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG).

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $67.71M for 7.00 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cordasco Financial reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.73% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bright Rock Cap Limited Liability Co holds 3.15% or 208,215 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Company accumulated 0.06% or 9,276 shares. Horizon Llc holds 0.14% or 104,262 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The New York-based Bouchey Finance Grp Limited has invested 0.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 33,819 shares. Middleton & Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,897 shares. Tiemann Investment Advisors Lc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,324 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 8.71M shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. Horan has invested 3.47% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Co invested in 11.57M shares. Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Ca invested in 0.18% or 10,520 shares.