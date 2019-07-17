Palisade Asset Management Raised Stryker (SYK) Holding By $1.07 Million; Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased Stryker Corp (SYK) stake by 14.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palisade Asset Management Llc acquired 5,409 shares as Stryker Corp (SYK)’s stock rose 0.21%. The Palisade Asset Management Llc holds 43,143 shares with $8.52 million value, up from 37,734 last quarter. Stryker Corp now has $76.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $205.4. About 706,392 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.70-Adj EPS $1.75; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong First-Quarter Results — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY; 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Medical Division of Stryker Corporation- T/Pump temperature therapy pump, Models TP700 and TP700C; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 23/04/2018 – DJ Stryker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYK); 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 4 analysts covering Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Starwood Property Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by JMP Securities. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Monday, February 25. See Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 1.31M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Closes 11th Opportunistic Real Estate Fund At $7.55B; 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team; 15/03/2018 – STARWOOD SAID IN TALKS TO BUILD NEW DISTRICT IN LONDON’S DOCKS; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 11/05/2018 – IWG receives takeover approaches from Starwood Capital, TDR and Lone Star; 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold Starwood Property Trust, Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Capital Lc reported 8,000 shares stake. The Japan-based Nomura Hldgs has invested 0.04% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Kames Pcl stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Endurance Wealth holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems holds 50,633 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Com reported 33,500 shares. Moreover, Optimum has 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 1,200 shares. Fmr Llc has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie has invested 0.04% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 5.25 million shares. Advsrs Asset Management owns 47,266 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 429,900 shares. Missouri-based Services Corporation has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $6.47 billion. It operates through three divisions: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. It has a 17.79 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 66,366 shares to 235,182 valued at $18.80 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 31,754 shares and now owns 97,221 shares. Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Stryker Corporation had 19 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 11. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $4.58 million activity. FRANCESCONI LOUISE sold $1.68M worth of stock or 9,477 shares. Doliveux Roch also bought $8,154 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares. Hutchinson Michael Damon sold 15,995 shares worth $2.89M. Shares for $31,819 were sold by Fink M Kathryn on Monday, February 4.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $4.58 million activity. FRANCESCONI LOUISE sold $1.68M worth of stock or 9,477 shares. Doliveux Roch also bought $8,154 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares. Hutchinson Michael Damon sold 15,995 shares worth $2.89M. Shares for $31,819 were sold by Fink M Kathryn on Monday, February 4.