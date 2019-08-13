Palisade Asset Management Raised Stake in Charles Schwab (SCHW) by $693,000; Azimuth Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $311,100 as Stock Value Rose

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 222,948 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.32M, down from 225,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.59. About 703,814 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 233.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 23,569 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 7,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.40B market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.79. About 2.13M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) by 71,110 shares to 106,400 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 21,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Coca-Cola (KO) to Report Q2 Earnings Tuesday: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PepsiCo: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FEMSA Comercio to Expand in Brazil With 50% Stake in Raizen – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ronna Sue Cohen owns 755,937 shares. Fiera holds 2.17% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4.54 million shares. Summit Group Limited Company invested 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Eastern Bank & Trust has 139,820 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Company, Florida-based fund reported 14,875 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation accumulated 113,913 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.28% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 11.12 million shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 425 shares. Lau Associate Limited Com accumulated 3.51% or 55,718 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt reported 104,109 shares. Korea Investment owns 1.32M shares. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) reported 3,091 shares. Btc Capital Management Incorporated has 49,908 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Baillie Gifford & reported 280,721 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Barr E S invested in 2.4% or 188,790 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.60 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A also bought $100,367 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares.

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Yacktman Asset Management Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schwab’s USAA Acquisition Is A Win – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fed Rate Cuts Will Be A Problem For Schwab – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schwab beefs up commission-free ETF lineup – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.