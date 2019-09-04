Palisade Asset Management Raised Its Holding in Donaldson Co (DCI) by $459,900 as Stock Value Declined; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Markston International Has Increased Holding by $326,340 as Shares Declined

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Donaldson Co Inc (DCI) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 9,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 99,108 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, up from 89,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 452,497 shares traded or 6.74% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR SALE, EPS ABOVE MIDPOINTS OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q Adj EPS 53c; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC – FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.83 LOWER THAN ADJUSTED EPS; 22/05/2018 – Previder tackles enterprise cloud demand with ADVA’s DCI solution; 16/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Recognizes Patent Recipients and Inventor Award Winners; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.93-Adj EPS $2.01; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 15 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH PRIOR FORECAST OF 13 TO 15 PERCENT; 30/03/2018 – Inquisitr: MLB Trade Rumors: Josh Donaldson & Manny Machado May Both Be Traded By July Deadline, Per `ESPN’ Survey; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q EPS 53c

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 7,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 213,191 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, up from 205,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 4.10M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY QTRLY WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRE-TAX MARGIN 26.5 PCT VS. 24 PCT REPORTED LAST YR; 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 22/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS AMBIVALENCE ON DIRECTION, SHAPE OF INVESTMENT BANK REMAINS, NEW CEO TO FACE RENEWED PRESSURES TO EXECUTE COST CUTS; 20/03/2018 – Uber et. al: Investors Way too Aggressive on Self-Driving Cars, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s “Engines” Power Up; 08/03/2018 – REFILE-Daimler, Volvo Cars executives sceptical over Geely alliance plan; 17/04/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL – AGREED TERMS TO FORM JV PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP; 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27,468 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 4,185 shares in its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Company owns 12.37M shares. Btim Corp owns 1.93 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Azimuth Lc owns 4,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability accumulated 37,250 shares. Moreover, Victory has 0.01% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Management Inc owns 10,261 shares. Rothschild Prns Ltd Liability invested in 1.66% or 59,221 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Pnc Financial Service Gru has invested 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 3,344 shares. M&T Fincl Bank stated it has 26,633 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Donaldson Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DCI) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Donaldson to Participate in 8th Annual Intellisight Investor Conference – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Donaldson declares $0.21 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc Com by 62,998 shares to 172,960 shares, valued at $10.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,504 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) by 10,699 shares to 52,956 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,517 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Ins Com owns 57,646 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 1.52 million shares. Burt Wealth Advisors accumulated 0.02% or 884 shares. Wetherby Asset reported 25,334 shares stake. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 4,850 shares. Blb&B Advsr Lc owns 0.03% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 5,335 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 6.04 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory owns 100 shares. 147,142 were reported by Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp. Hennessy Advsrs Inc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.18% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Fil Limited invested in 5.49 million shares or 0.36% of the stock. Bbva Compass Natl Bank invested in 0.33% or 123,630 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 25,820 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.17% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FTI Consulting Adds Three Senior Professionals to Financial Services Practice – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Investors Expect US Fiscal Stimulus? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Md. biotech files to go public with $150M offering – Washington Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ValueAct: 15% Per Annum With Activism – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.