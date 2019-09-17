Palisade Asset Management Position In Principal Finl Group (PFG) Was Raised; As Vermilion Energy (VET) Shares Declined, Holder Caymus Capital Partners LP Raised Stake

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 29,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The hedge fund held 546,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.87M, up from 516,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 1.16M shares traded or 51.51% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Credit Facility Extended to May 31, 2022; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION GETS EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 27/04/2018 – Illinois.gov: Governor Rauner Requests SBA Assistance for Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion Counties for February Floods; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Energy Ratings On Watch Positive; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – AS A RESULT OF DEAL,CO REVISING 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF 86,000 TO 90,000 BOE/D; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 27/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Maintains Roughly Same Unused Credit Capacity as Before Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE BASED ON SHARE EXCHANGE RATIO ($2.76 PER VERMILION SHARE)

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 18,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 113,136 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55M, up from 94,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 365,947 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 07/03/2018 – Principal® Kicks-Off National Effort to Boost Low Business Succession Planning; 12/04/2018 – CS PFG REPORTS FORMATION OF DIRECTS & CO-INVESTMENTS GROUP; 06/04/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT INC – EFFECTIVE MAY 11, 2018, MARK NUNIS WILL ACT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING OFFICER OF COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $423.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 30/05/2018 – Principal Expands Digital Reach with RobustWealth Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – Principal® lnnovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS PRINCIPAL INTL OTHER ENTITIES AUM $173.8B MARCH 31; 06/04/2018 – REG-Principal Financial Group Funding LLC FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $1.40, EST. $1.35

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $454.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 3.53 million shares to 502,744 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 382,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,892 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold PFG shares while 147 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.28 million shares or 1.54% more from 194.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Securities has invested 0.01% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Moreover, Country Tru Financial Bank has 0% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 184 shares. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% or 22,728 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 724,610 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Jfs Wealth Advsrs holds 100 shares. Qs Limited accumulated 52,693 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 59,693 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) stated it has 29,608 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.05% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) or 73,777 shares. Allstate owns 47,518 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Savant Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). 83,383 are held by Us Bancorp De. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp accumulated 91,813 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

