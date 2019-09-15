Palisade Asset Management Position in Principal Finl Group (PFG) Has Boosted by $1.07 Million; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 105,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.67M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 18,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 113,136 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55M, up from 94,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.83. About 855,165 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 07/05/2018 – Principal Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $423.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Principal a Top Company for Executive Women; 30/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Corp Says Designated Michael Crimmins To Serve On Interim Basis As Co’s Principal Financial Officer; 22/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore research alert on Principal Financial Group Inc; 06/04/2018 – REG-Principal Financial Group Funding LLC FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – B. RILEY FINANCIAL – BEBE’S BOARD ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF JOE SCIROCCO, ITS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20; 24/04/2018 – Guaranteed income streams can increase retirement confidence; 01/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum May 15; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $173.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL INTERNATIONAL OTHER ENTITIES

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 300,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Corp by 541,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IEF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc invested in 0.39% or 18,830 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 7,396 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc has 0.54% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 452,048 shares. Creative Planning owns 99,449 shares. Court Place Limited Company invested 0.5% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Captrust Financial Advisors owns 58,174 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Country Club Com Na holds 0.77% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 51,623 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 577,390 shares. 239,400 were reported by Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Co. Hutchinson Capital Ca has 8,097 shares. 48,857 were accumulated by Hartford Financial. Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability Com has invested 0.47% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pennsylvania Trust Company reported 0.52% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cadence Cap Mgmt Lc holds 32,697 shares. Spark Invest Management Lc accumulated 1,700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold PFG shares while 147 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.28 million shares or 1.54% more from 194.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department reported 1,450 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 35,000 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc has 0.01% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Grimes Inc holds 14,213 shares. Com Commercial Bank has invested 0.05% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Geode Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Minnesota-based Mairs & Incorporated has invested 2.02% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). American National Registered Invest Advisor owns 0.41% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 12,706 shares. First Manhattan Commerce holds 0% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 685 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 586 shares. 11,254 were accumulated by Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 5,449 shares.