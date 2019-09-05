Palisade Asset Management Maintains Stake in Stryker (SYK); As Investar Hldg (ISTR) Market Value Rose, Forest Hill Capital Lowered Stake

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 5,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 43,143 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52M, up from 37,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $219. About 623,269 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJ SHR $7.18 TO $7.25; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Corporation- CMI (Collagen Meniscus Implant) device, Ivy Sports Medicine s collagen-based meniscus implant Pr; 31/05/2018 – SYK:STUDY CONFIRMS LATERA NASAL OBSTRUCTION SYMPTOM IMPROVEMENT; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, X-Large; Catalog Number: 0400-770-000 Sterile personal; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 28,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 313,821 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, down from 342,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Investar Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.98. About 4,502 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 9.19% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR); 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 24,364 shares to 76,204 shares, valued at $14.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc Com by 62,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,960 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris & Ca owns 6,252 shares. Buckingham Asset Management stated it has 0.05% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Natixis accumulated 0.02% or 13,020 shares. 4,193 are held by Wade G W &. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.47% or 139,172 shares. Private Trust Na reported 18,345 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.17% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 14,648 shares. 500 are owned by Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York. Mechanics Natl Bank Tru Department stated it has 1,060 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Invs Commerce Ltd has 0.04% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 25,662 shares. Moreover, Cwh Capital Management Inc has 0.32% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 1,193 shares. Azimuth Capital Management stated it has 1.27% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 1,172 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca). Carroll Fincl Associate Inc owns 0.02% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,190 shares.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 46,000 shares to 151,000 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 31,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Analysts await Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ISTR’s profit will be $4.80M for 11.72 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Investar Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.08% EPS growth.