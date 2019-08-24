Palisade Asset Management Maintains Holding in Ecolab (ECL); As Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO) by 50.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 137,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The hedge fund held 410,080 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, up from 273,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $758.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.14% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 2.87 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 07/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 34C; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD MERGE WITH ANOTHER OPERATOR WITH PERMIAN OVERLAP TO INCREASE SCALE; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC AS OF MARCH 26, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 5,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 33,695 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, up from 28,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $201.82. About 1.04 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M

