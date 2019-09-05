Palisade Asset Management Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $5.37 Million as Share Value Rose; Great Point Partners Continues to Hold Stake in United Therapeutics Del (UTHR)

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (UTHR) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 29,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The hedge fund held 379,832 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.58M, up from 350,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $80.81. About 349,360 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 26/03/2018 Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Board; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: ADDED $2.63/SHR IF TREVYENT MILESTONE MET; 02/05/2018 – Analytic Investors LLC Exits Position in United Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 1.3% of United Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: DEAL VALUED AT $216M; 27/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS SAYS CEO MARTINE ROTHBLATT’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $37.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED $33.1 MLN IN OPTION/STAP AWARDS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q EPS $5.57; 26/03/2018 – Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Bd; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics To Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. STDY; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Therapeutics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTHR)

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 45,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 182,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.49 million, down from 228,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 15.18 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING

More notable recent United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Before You Buy United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “iBio Inks 3D Bioprinting Agreement – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea’s Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham – 8/18/2019 – Nasdaq” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Mayo Clinic unveils state of the art lung facility, incubator – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Predict 13% Upside For The Holdings of RXL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kura Oncology Inc by 124,427 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $43.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.70M shares, and cut its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold UTHR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 40.56 million shares or 7.95% less from 44.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Inc reported 132 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp Inc owns 55,559 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 9,291 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 0.02% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 343,992 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 21,000 shares. 460 were accumulated by Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). 266,163 are owned by Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited. Millennium Ltd Llc has 11,193 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,939 were reported by First Citizens Retail Bank And. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 573,608 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab reported 1,113 shares. Us Bank De holds 0% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) or 1,760 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) reported 0.02% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). 2,025 were reported by Selway Asset Mgmt.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Foot Locker, Salesforce And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 23 – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finance Advisory Serv holds 21,015 shares. Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 224,661 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, Virginia-based fund reported 131,997 shares. 53,085 are owned by Stearns Serv Grp. Hexavest has 1.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bonness owns 56,700 shares. 16,017 are owned by Capstone Invest Advisors Lc. C Grp A S accumulated 4.07M shares. Cna Fincl Corporation has invested 4.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tower Bridge Advsr reported 263,230 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assocs invested in 180,481 shares or 3.23% of the stock. Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 15,779 were accumulated by Indiana Tru & Inv. Founders Cap Mgmt Llc holds 6.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 140,185 shares. 52,618 are held by Broderick Brian C.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,000 shares to 15,922 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 6,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).