Palisade Asset Management Lifted Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding; Shorts at Hubspot (HUBS) Raised By 7.92%

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stake by 7.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Palisade Asset Management Llc acquired 12,833 shares as Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Palisade Asset Management Llc holds 188,471 shares with $8.92 million value, up from 175,638 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co now has $214.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.75. About 12.13M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED AS DIRECTORS 12 NOMINEES NAMED IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – CAI Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO:FINE REDUCED EPS BY 16C TO 96C; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Mike Loughlin Announced His Plans to Retire as Chief Risk Officer in 2018; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS HEALTHCARE VENTURE IS AIMED AT ATTACKING THE MOAT SURROUNDING THE ENTIRE INDUSTRY; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Urges Wells Fargo To Halt Any Plans To Expand Presence On College Campuses; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY REVENUE OF $21.9 BLN, DOWN FROM $22.3 BLN

Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) had an increase of 7.92% in short interest. HUBS’s SI was 3.15 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.92% from 2.92M shares previously. With 551,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)’s short sellers to cover HUBS’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $163.15. About 444,810 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 11/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $107; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New Inbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Service Hub to Transform the Way Businesses Delight their Customers; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.56, REV VIEW $484.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – HubSpot Invests in Grow.com to Help Serve SMB Market; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $110.0M; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 22/05/2018 – Azuqua Joins HubSpot’s Apps for Agency Services Program to Help Top Tier Digital Agencies Deliver Custom Integrations and Automations; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.59 TO $0.65

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “CryptoCorner: Wells Fargo (NYSE: $WFC) to Create Digital Currency for Internal Settlements, Binance Invests in First Chinese Company, BitPay to Support ETH Payments – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “By the numbers: The Triangle’s biggest banks of 2019 – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Low rates deliver hit to Wells Fargo income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Bank of America Stock Price Is Finally Heading to $35 and Up – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 5.76% above currents $48.75 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 22 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Buckingham Research. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of WFC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Wood on Monday, April 1 to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 17 with “Equal-Weight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of WFC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 17 with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight” rating. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $54 target in Friday, March 29 report.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $6.93 billion. The Company’s software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into clients and delight customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers professional, and phone and email support services.

Among 5 analysts covering HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. HubSpot has $23000 highest and $16700 lowest target. $205’s average target is 25.65% above currents $163.15 stock price. HubSpot had 9 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of HUBS in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained the shares of HUBS in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Software Stocks I’d Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HubSpot: Lengthening The Growth Runway – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cloud Stocks: HubSpot Soars To A New High – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why HubSpot Stock Rose 11.7% in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.