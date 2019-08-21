Palisade Asset Management Lifted Its Stake in Ecolab (ECL) by $883,520; Amarillo National Bank Lifted Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding by $564,774

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $111.06. About 292,213 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 5,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 33,695 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, up from 28,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $207.09. About 594,923 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,985 shares to 9,887 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 9,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,990 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Atmos Energy Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Atmos Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Atmos Energy (ATO) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ATO: Bringing The Heat This Winter – Seeking Alpha” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of Atmos Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone reported 285 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Liberty Mutual Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 4,367 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen owns 752,350 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Advisers Ltd Co reported 2,595 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability Company owns 2,916 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 10,119 were accumulated by Coldstream. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Bluecrest Capital Management Limited reported 0.02% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 19,755 shares. Moreover, Duff And Phelps has 1.23% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Llc has 562,317 shares. Asset Mngmt One owns 124,288 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company reported 5,460 shares. Advisory invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Private Advisor Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 4,587 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Woodstock Corp has invested 1.8% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa has 0.21% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Daiwa Secs Gru owns 11,130 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 20,999 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 24,402 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0.34% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Arizona State Retirement Sys, a Arizona-based fund reported 67,969 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 4,340 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 2,000 shares stake. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% stake. Martin Currie Limited owns 31,197 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability reported 32,606 shares stake.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 17,455 shares to 37,113 shares, valued at $9.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 98,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,958 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ecolab Inc (ECL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab reports mixed results in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.