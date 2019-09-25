Palisade Asset Management Holding in International Business Machines (IBM) Has Increased as Stock Rose; Verition Fund Management Has Boosted Its Position in Twitter (TWTR) by $2.21 Million

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 323.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 65,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 85,278 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98M, up from 20,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 5.34 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Giuliani bombshell could worsen Trump legal woes; 20/03/2018 – South River Technologies’ File Transfer Client First to Feature Advanced Endpoint Protection; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pompeo returns from N. Korea with U.S. detainees; 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ‘Mini-Trumps’ battle it out in primary season kick off; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 3,753 shares as the company's stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 75,917 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.47 million, up from 72,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $143. About 1.19 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0.43% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pinnacle Partners holds 0.21% or 20,673 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Com holds 0.68% or 8,000 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Lc Il accumulated 5,169 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust stated it has 121,627 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Sfmg Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 3,300 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Prtn Lc has 2,200 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Associated Banc has 0.24% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gw Henssler & Assocs has invested 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 9,339 were accumulated by Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. 21,433 are owned by Cubic Asset Limited Liability Corp. Macquarie Group Limited invested in 0.02% or 83,123 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.11% or 387,050 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A holds 0.22% or 11,750 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "IBM Elects Bill McNabb to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire" on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "IBM Stock: Itâ€™s All About Red Hat – Yahoo Finance" published on September 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "IBM Stock: Come for the Buybacks, Stay for the Potential of Blockchain and the Cloud – Investorplace.com" on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "3 Reasons Why IBM Stock May Thrive – Yahoo Finance" published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "These 4 Measures Indicate That International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The Presidential Election Is a Twitter Stock Tailwind – Yahoo Finance" on September 13, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: "Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains – Live Trading News" published on September 19, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: "Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Live Trading News" on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: "Facebook will not label or remove politicians' rule-breaking posts – StreetInsider.com" published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "Could Twitter Stock Hit New All-Time Highs? – The Motley Fool" with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 108,590 shares to 19,451 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 4,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,887 shares, and cut its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB).