Palisade Asset Management Has Upped Ecolab (ECL) Stake By $883,520; Contour Asset Management Cut Its Realpage (RP) Position

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased Realpage Inc (RP) stake by 59.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 770,737 shares as Realpage Inc (RP)’s stock rose 3.73%. The Contour Asset Management Llc holds 518,433 shares with $31.46 million value, down from 1.29 million last quarter. Realpage Inc now has $6.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.25. About 431,900 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 17.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palisade Asset Management Llc acquired 5,020 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.58%. The Palisade Asset Management Llc holds 33,695 shares with $5.95M value, up from 28,675 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $57.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $198.93. About 593,105 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) stake by 48,515 shares to 101,909 valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc Com stake by 62,998 shares and now owns 172,960 shares. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ecolab Inc had 19 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, May 1. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $175 target in Thursday, February 21 report. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Thursday, April 18. The stock has “Hold” rating by Nomura on Monday, March 11. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity. $171,050 worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares were bought by MacLennan David.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, National Pension Service has 0.2% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 294,091 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca reported 0.27% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Fiera Cap Corporation has 686,865 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm stated it has 162,940 shares. Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 3.20 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life stated it has 2,200 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Huntington Bancshares has invested 0.57% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has 10,315 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth reported 22,419 shares stake. 447,120 were reported by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma. First Personal Fincl Svcs holds 80 shares. Sit Inv Assoc Incorporated stated it has 64,590 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Everence Management accumulated 10,332 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 9,055 shares.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. RP’s profit will be $28.38 million for 53.54 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $50.37 million activity. Seren Capital – Ltd. also sold $8.59 million worth of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Intll Invsts holds 1.16M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Albion Financial Gru Ut, a Utah-based fund reported 15,680 shares. Sei Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 195,728 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 3,896 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt Communications Limited Partnership holds 0.37% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 798,574 shares. Scout owns 0.6% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 482,345 shares. Dana Advisors owns 35,667 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 18,600 shares. Diker Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 76,500 shares. Loomis Sayles Company LP stated it has 563,235 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Parametrica Management Ltd reported 3,508 shares. Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 10,139 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Realpage (NASDAQ:RP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Realpage had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by JMP Securities. The stock of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Benchmark. The stock of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by J.P. Morgan.