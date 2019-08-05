Palisade Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) as Stock Value Rose; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined, First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Increased Position

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 33.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 49,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 96,525 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 146,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $78.57. About 1.48M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 5,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 136,066 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 130,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.46 million shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones And Associate Limited stated it has 78,504 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Smith Asset Gp LP holds 0% or 60 shares. Michigan-based Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lau Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beutel Goodman Company invested in 1.73% or 5.16 million shares. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.09% or 11,916 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 86,800 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Sanders Capital Llc reported 10.76M shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.33% or 38,585 shares. Weatherstone Cap Mngmt has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Portland Global Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 5,329 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 23,440 are held by Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 16,374 shares. Van Strum & Towne Incorporated stated it has 20,636 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Verizon stock drops after Citi downgrade – MarketWatch” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 7,503 shares to 23,339 shares, valued at $992,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 88,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stockbeat: Trouble in Mad Men Land as Publicis Guidance Hits Sector – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kroger Names First-Ever Agency of Record: DDB New York – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Omnicom Group Schedules Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Omnicom Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OMC) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BMO cuts Omnicom to Neutral after run – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 16,500 shares to 23,569 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donaldson Co Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 9,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).