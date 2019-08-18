Palisade Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Principal Finl Group (PFG) Position; D-E Shaw & Company Raised National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Holding By $51.49 Million

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) stake by 43.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 72,321 shares as Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG)’s stock rose 2.04%. The Palisade Asset Management Llc holds 94,386 shares with $4.74M value, down from 166,707 last quarter. Principal Finl Group Inc now has $14.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 1.54M shares traded or 17.69% up from the average. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 25/04/2018 – Principal® Innovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS AUM $423.8B FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS MARCH 31; 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Principal Global CEO Sees a Trade War as Market Outlier (Video); 21/04/2018 – DJ Principal Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFG); 08/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Designates CEO Craig A. Wheeler as Principal Fincl Officer, Principal Accounting Officer; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 06/04/2018 – Principal Financial Group Funding LLC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – Principal: Recommends Hldrs Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 09/03/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES SAYS PENDING CONCLUSION OF CFO SEARCH, CEO WILLIAM CLARK TO ASSUME DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) stake by 6001.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D-E Shaw & Company Inc acquired 1.98 million shares as National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV)’s stock declined 4.41%. The D-E Shaw & Company Inc holds 2.01 million shares with $53.64 million value, up from 33,000 last quarter. National Oilwell Varco Inc now has $7.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 3.65 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) stake by 67,910 shares to 150,043 valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Iqiyi Inc (Call) stake by 643,900 shares and now owns 402,500 shares. Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd (NASDAQ:AGII) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. National Oilwell Varco has $35 highest and $2500 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 58.26% above currents $18.64 stock price. National Oilwell Varco had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $3400 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Citigroup. Susquehanna upgraded the shares of NOV in report on Monday, August 12 to “Positive” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Raymond James. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.78% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Da Davidson & reported 47,691 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 22 shares. Fiduciary accumulated 25,414 shares. Montgomery stated it has 59,544 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. 10,522 are held by Cadence Bancorporation Na. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 1.32M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 723 shares. 29,495 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa. Finance Ser Corporation reported 144 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise invested in 0.01% or 585,281 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 8,620 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Stifel Financial has 0.04% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Massachusetts Fincl Ma has 3.51M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 210,693 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Principal Financial Group has $5900 highest and $48 lowest target. $54.50’s average target is 2.27% above currents $53.29 stock price. Principal Financial Group had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of PFG in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Sell” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5800 target in Wednesday, July 10 report.

