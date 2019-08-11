Palisade Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vornado Realty has $76 highest and $71 lowest target. $73’s average target is 17.88% above currents $61.93 stock price. Vornado Realty had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold”. SunTrust maintained Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. See Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) latest ratings:

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 23.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 30,554 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Palisade Asset Management Llc holds 101,428 shares with $14.18M value, down from 131,982 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $348.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Doremus Inv Mngmt holds 0.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 13,006 shares. Horan Mngmt holds 57,001 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Osborne Ptnrs Management Ltd Com reported 50,300 shares. Colony Group Lc has invested 0.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tig Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dubuque Natl Bank And owns 115,739 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Bowen Hanes & Inc stated it has 323,542 shares. Toth Advisory Corp stated it has 1.84% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 422 were accumulated by James Inv. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Texas Bankshares Tx invested in 2,304 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 156,311 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Hartford Fincl Mngmt holds 1.64% or 34,232 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 9,875 are owned by Bancorporation Of Stockton.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 13.17% above currents $132.04 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was initiated by Barclays Capital. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $147 target in Monday, February 25 report. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $14600 target. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $155 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $11.82 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 4.12 P/E ratio. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold Vornado Realty Trust shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.41% or 7,598 shares. 561 are owned by Korea Invest. Susquehanna Intll Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 36,731 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation owns 59 shares. Nomura Asset has 0.09% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Numerixs Investment Techs Incorporated stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Pension holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 223,283 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc has 0.08% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Com reported 8,308 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 119,000 shares. 18,025 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Northern Trust reported 2.83 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Loews invested in 6,012 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 2,631 shares.

