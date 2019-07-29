Palisade Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake by $5.24 Million; Valuation Rose; Advent International Has Boosted Its United Technologiescorp (UTX) Holding by $4.48 Million as Share Price Rose

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23 million, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.22 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 22.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 66,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,182 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.80 million, down from 301,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 4.18 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $249,875 activity. Another trade for 3,455 shares valued at $249,875 was made by Stratton John G on Thursday, January 31.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 14,038 shares to 96,324 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 16,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Donaldson Co Inc (NYSE:DCI).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 26.12 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,603 are owned by Sns Financial Gru Lc. Aspen holds 0.38% or 6,745 shares. Trust Comm Of Virginia Va accumulated 28,365 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.23% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Loudon Mngmt accumulated 9,681 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 282,400 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership owns 147,581 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 376,100 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Investec Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 2,906 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability invested 0.92% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va holds 0.19% or 8,065 shares in its portfolio. Hendley And Com owns 42,089 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp has 146.07 million shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt reported 3,793 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 437,702 shares. 200 were accumulated by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Trust Communication holds 1.97% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 94,578 shares. Luminus Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 279,100 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Moreover, Highlander Ltd Liability Company has 0.65% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 8,144 shares. Telos Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.94% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hartford Financial Mgmt owns 2.15% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 48,861 shares. 760 are owned by Cls Llc. Psagot House Ltd owns 968 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,823 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 1,997 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cibc World Mkts invested 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). North Star Invest Mngmt Corp accumulated 0.14% or 9,135 shares. Central Commercial Bank And stated it has 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Dumais Michael R also sold $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares. Bailey Robert J. had sold 862 shares worth $104,916 on Tuesday, February 5.

