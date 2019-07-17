Palisade Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holding; Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Shorts Increased By 22.07%

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) had an increase of 22.07% in short interest. PFGC’s SI was 1.37 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 22.07% from 1.12M shares previously. With 835,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)’s short sellers to cover PFGC’s short positions. The SI to Performance Food Group Company’s float is 1.36%. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.33. About 335,017 shares traded. Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) has risen 13.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PFGC News: 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO – NOW EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FISCAL 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $115 MLN AND $140 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Performance Food Group Narrows FY18 Adjusted EBITDA View to Growth of 9%-11; 16/05/2018 – Performance Food Group Co Appoints Randy Spratt to Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 Performance Food Group Company to Host Webcast of Third-Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, PFG TIGHTENS ITS FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH TO A RANGE OF 9% TO 11%; 16/05/2018 – Performance Food Group Company Appoints Randy Spratt to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO PFGC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $1.24; 23/04/2018 – Performance Food Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Performance Food Group Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFGC); 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO – QTRLY TOTAL CASE VOLUME GREW 0.8%

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased Abbott Laboratories (ABT) stake by 22.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 66,366 shares as Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s stock rose 2.86%. The Palisade Asset Management Llc holds 235,182 shares with $18.80 million value, down from 301,548 last quarter. Abbott Laboratories now has $146.71B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $83.16. About 3.87M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.56 billion. It operates in three operating divisions: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. It has a 27.1 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings.

More notable recent Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Performance Food Group Company’s (NYSE:PFGC) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Performance Food Will Acquire Reinhart Foodservice In $2B Deal – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Performance Food Group: Performing Thanks To Dealmaking – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Performance Food Group Company’s (NYSE:PFGC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Abbott: Long-Term Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ABT in report on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ABT in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.