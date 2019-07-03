Palisade Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding in Colgate (CL) by $3.71 Million as Stock Value Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Horseman Capital Management LTD Lifted Position

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 37.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 54,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,501 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, down from 147,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 1.91 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 23/05/2018 – APTINYX INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, COWEN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/03/2018 – Airline caterer Gategroup opens books for IPO of up to $2.8 bln; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, which is currently valued at over $2 billion, is in talks with Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan to be advisers, the source said; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase; 13/04/2018 – Follow JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake’s Analyst Call: TOPLive; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Quants Develop Model for Socially Responsible Investing; 09/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NKR 53.5 FROM NKR 53; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,020 shares to 33,695 shares, valued at $5.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donaldson Co Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 9,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 4,164 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 1.89M shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com reported 181,664 shares stake. Meyer Handelman Com owns 353,496 shares. Cim Investment Mangement stated it has 14,077 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset holds 0.05% or 83,207 shares. 8,655 are held by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP reported 173,396 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie reported 3.68% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Stearns Finance Service Group has 0.06% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,490 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv reported 4,457 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.11% or 281,757 shares. Independent Invsts accumulated 44,640 shares. Puzo Michael J has 0.25% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Curbstone Financial Mngmt accumulated 0.31% or 16,520 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo cautious on Colgate-Palmolive – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “J&J (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Ordered to Pay About $12M in Talc-Cancer Case – Bloomberg; Jury Decided Against Awarding Punitive Damages – StreetInsider.com” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unimpressive Dividend Hike To Come From Colgate – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $623.79M for 25.69 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Limited Company stated it has 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Colrain Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.91% or 7,700 shares. North Star reported 2.99% stake. Cape Ann Bancshares holds 1.37% or 11,393 shares. Moreover, Ar Asset Mgmt has 3.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1.04M shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Geller Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 8,601 shares. Roanoke Asset Management Ny reported 1.25% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cincinnati Ins Communications, Ohio-based fund reported 2.01M shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Co accumulated 16,329 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Ima Wealth has 1.39% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Doliver Advsrs LP holds 5,888 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, Brandes Prtnrs Limited Partnership has 0.15% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 63,520 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has 0.45% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 266,753 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Limited Liability holds 3.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 39,764 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “JPMorgan’s (JPM) Dimon: We’re Going Right at Bank of America (BAC) in US Expansion – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Event – StreetInsider.com” on June 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Plans Dividend Increase and $29.4 Billion Capital Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank to axe investment bankers in up to $5.6 billion revamp – StreetInsider.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: GameStop, JPMorgan, Uber And More – Benzinga” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 195 shares to 2,805 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).