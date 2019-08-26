Palisade Asset Management Has Trimmed Chevron (CVX) Position by $3.91 Million; Ariel Investments Increases Stake in Masco (MAS)

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Masco Corporation (MAS) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 88,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.74 million, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Masco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $39.37. About 917,699 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 24.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 31,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 97,221 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98 million, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $116.04. About 1.44 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 5,409 shares to 43,143 shares, valued at $8.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 6,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BMO Initiates Bullish Coverage Of Oil Majors, BP Is Top Pick – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

