Palisade Asset Management Has Raised Donaldson Co (DCI) Position by $459,900 as Shares Declined; As Vocera Communicati (VCRA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Pembroke Management LTD Lowered Its Holding by $886,600

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vocera Communicati (VCRA) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 28,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 207,700 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, down from 236,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Vocera Communicati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $787.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.28. About 65,878 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.28 TO $0.48; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to Share Holistic Approach for Supporting Care Team Well-being; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj EPS 6c; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.9% Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63; 01/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Conference Call Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 22/05/2018 – MANAGEMENT HEALTH SOLUTIONS NAMES TODD PLESKO AS CEO

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Donaldson Co Inc (DCI) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 9,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 99,108 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 89,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.36. About 43,301 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Full-Year Sales, EPS Now Projected Above Midpoints of Prior Guidance Ranges; 29/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N : EDWARD JONES RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR SALE, EPS ABOVE MIDPOINTS OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.93 TO $2.01; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON 3Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 52C; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Operating Margin 13.8%-14.2%; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR OPERATING MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON CO. REPORTS 5.6% DIV BOOST; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 15 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH PRIOR FORECAST OF 13 TO 15 PERCENT; 27/04/2018 – Trenton Times: MLB rumors: Josh Donaldson to Phillies in mega free agency class?

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27,468 activity.

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Donaldson Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q3 Earnings Preview For Donaldson Co – Benzinga” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Donaldson Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DCI) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Donaldson declares $0.21 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 23,940 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 26,100 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 972 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt accumulated 6,113 shares. Harvey Investment Ltd holds 216,903 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 18,569 shares. Btim stated it has 1.32% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Ledyard National Bank holds 5,353 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Lc owns 1.33% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 169,844 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Sei Invests invested in 29,219 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 194,318 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 202 shares. Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.02% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,273 shares to 47,080 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 17,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,113 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $211,867 activity. Carlen Douglas Alan sold 1,990 shares worth $60,317.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Captrust Financial Advsr reported 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Moreover, Signaturefd Lc has 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 163,772 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 90,468 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 9,680 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,670 shares. Tiaa Cref Lc invested in 0% or 88,347 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Endurant Cap LP has 390,887 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 5.51 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 16,393 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 6,282 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 968,919 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt accumulated 174,570 shares.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 42,750 shares to 254,400 shares, valued at $15.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 58,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

Analysts await Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. VCRA’s profit will be $1.56M for 126.40 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Vocera Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -138.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Vocera to Present at 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” on December 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vocera -19.7% amid weak guidance, analyst cuts – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Vocera and QGenda Announce Reseller Partnership, Systems Integration – Business Wire” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vocera Communications, Inc.’s (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.