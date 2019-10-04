Palisade Asset Management Has Lifted Its Principal Finl Group (PFG) Position; Rutabaga Capital Management Has Cut The Container Store Group (TCS) Position By $4.30 Million

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) stake by 19.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Palisade Asset Management Llc acquired 18,750 shares as Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG)’s stock rose 2.04%. The Palisade Asset Management Llc holds 113,136 shares with $6.55M value, up from 94,386 last quarter. Principal Finl Group Inc now has $15.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 565,159 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 30/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Corp Says Designated Michael Crimmins To Serve On Interim Basis As Co’s Principal Financial Officer; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S CORP – DESIGNATED MICHAEL S. CRIMMINS TO SERVE ON INTERIM BASIS AS CO’S PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES SAYS PENDING CONCLUSION OF CFO SEARCH, CEO WILLIAM CLARK TO ASSUME DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Principal Expands Digital Reach with RobustWealth Acquisition; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s, Which Continues to Search for Successor to CFO, Designates Controller Michael S. Crimmins as Principal Financial Officer; 29/05/2018 – VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS – ALLISON DORVAL, VP OF FINANCE, WILL ASSUME ROLES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL EXPANDS DIGITAL REACH WITH ROBUSTWEALTH PURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – Principal: Recommends Hldrs Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $173.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL INTERNATIONAL OTHER ENTITIES; 08/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Designates CEO Craig A. Wheeler as Principal Fincl Officer, Principal Accounting Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold PFG shares while 147 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.28 million shares or 1.54% more from 194.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moneta Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 38,004 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.01% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Meeder Asset holds 0% or 169 shares. Charter Tru reported 4,384 shares. First Business Financial Ser accumulated 0.11% or 10,522 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt has 327,031 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fund Mgmt accumulated 150,319 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 51,456 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 467,516 shares. Veritable LP owns 5,723 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 112,650 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Advisor Lc reported 0.07% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). 724,610 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 52,213 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora stated it has 0.74% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Among 2 analysts covering Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Principal Financial Group has $5900 highest and $48 lowest target. $53.50’s average target is -1.49% below currents $54.31 stock price. Principal Financial Group had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5700 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. UBS maintained Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Sell” rating and $48 target.

