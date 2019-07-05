Palisade Asset Management Has Lifted Ecolab (ECL) Position; ENAV SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (EENNF) Shorts Up By 144.1%

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 17.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palisade Asset Management Llc acquired 5,020 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.58%. The Palisade Asset Management Llc holds 33,695 shares with $5.95M value, up from 28,675 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $57.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $199.78. About 569,564 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility

ENAV SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:EENNF) had an increase of 144.1% in short interest. EENNF’s SI was 47,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 144.1% from 19,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 476 days are for ENAV SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:EENNF)’s short sellers to cover EENNF’s short positions. It closed at $5.83 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 12 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ecolab Inc had 19 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. Nomura upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $210 target in Thursday, April 18 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Thursday, May 2. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $18000 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Boenning & Scattergood. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Nomura. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 1.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 0.16% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 11.65 million shares. Bright Rock Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 34,000 shares or 2.01% of the stock. First Citizens Bankshares Communication accumulated 12,457 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Com holds 16,160 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,125 shares. Cap Counsel Ltd Liability New York has 331,677 shares for 4.28% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 40,734 shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Agf Invests holds 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 35,212 shares. Legacy Private Trust Company has 48,620 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Essex Financial Serv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,581 shares. Cardinal reported 1.93% stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,475 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.14% or 9,496 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts owns 0.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 9,090 shares.

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) stake by 66,470 shares to 118,074 valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 22,502 shares and now owns 70,267 shares. L3 Technologies Inc was reduced too.