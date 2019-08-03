Palisade Asset Management Has Increased Its Donaldson Co (DCI) Holding; Roumell Asset Management Maintains Position in A10 Networks (ATEN)

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 69,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.37% . The hedge fund held 535,514 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 466,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A10 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.22. About 767,884 shares traded or 60.80% up from the average. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 10.82% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 15/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN); 01/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against A10 Networks, Inc; 28/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN); 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by A10 Networks, Inc; 03/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against A10 Networks, Inc; 20/05/2018 – 24 HOUR SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE ALERT: A10 Networks, Inc. – ATEN; 28/03/2018 – WOLF HALDENSTEIN ALERTS A10 NETWORKS INVESTORS: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California…; 28/03/2018 – WOLF HALDENSTEIN ALERTS A10 NETWORKS INVESTORS: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Donaldson Co Inc (DCI) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 9,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 99,108 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 89,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 434,482 shares traded or 11.81% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR SALE, EPS ABOVE MIDPOINTS OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: Revised Guidance Reflects Estimated Net Impact From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Adj EPS 43c; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 25/05/2018 – Donaldson Foundation Announces Support for Wounded Veterans; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q Net $69.9M; 16/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Recognizes Patent Recipients and lnventor Award Winners; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Sales Growth 13%-15% Vs. Previous Guidance of 10%-14%; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $90M-$100M

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27,468 activity.

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q3 Earnings Preview For Donaldson Co – Benzinga” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Donaldson declares $0.21 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Donaldson Introduces Protective Vent for Automotive Battery Packs – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has 0% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 29,202 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Td Capital Management Limited Com holds 0% or 202 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 4,300 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 268,383 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 3,179 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 12,984 shares in its portfolio. Burney Company accumulated 5,558 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 3,344 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP has 0% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 26,813 shares. Profund Lc holds 0.03% or 12,480 shares in its portfolio. 37,250 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company. Manufacturers Life The has 208,356 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 368 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Investment Techs Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 1,400 shares.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 25,182 shares to 72,164 shares, valued at $10.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 22,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,267 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).