Palisade Asset Management Has Increased Ecolab (ECL) Holding; Everence Capital Management Stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 3,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 25,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 28,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 5,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 33,695 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, up from 28,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 977,646 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.93 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.79% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Btim, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,997 shares. Frontier Mngmt Communications has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tarbox Family Office invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd invested 0.21% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.23% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 861,507 shares. Amer has invested 0.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 250,752 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt LP holds 0.05% or 1,820 shares in its portfolio. Hartline Investment Corp accumulated 30,321 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii accumulated 1,089 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.70 million shares stake. Nippon Life Americas accumulated 101,889 shares. The United Kingdom-based Kames Capital Public Limited Co has invested 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il invested 0.56% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Ord by 17,930 shares to 34,560 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Ord (NYSE:ABC) by 5,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,170 shares, and has risen its stake in International Paper Ord (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Rech Management stated it has 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Riverbridge Prtnrs Lc reported 354,609 shares. Piedmont accumulated 0.09% or 12,456 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ameriprise Financial reported 783,254 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Barclays Pcl stated it has 0.13% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Covington Investment Inc invested in 9,615 shares or 0.57% of the stock. 98,664 are owned by Badgley Phelps & Bell. 217,700 are held by Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Permanens Cap LP has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Montecito Financial Bank & holds 0.44% or 8,091 shares in its portfolio. Shelter Mutual Communications invested in 26,114 shares. First Bancshares owns 36,629 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Ashfield Ptnrs Limited Company holds 4,880 shares.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 66,470 shares to 118,074 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 48,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,909 shares, and cut its stake in The Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).