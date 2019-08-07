Palisade Asset Management Has Increased By $883,520 Its Ecolab (ECL) Stake; Citadel Advisors Decreased By $1.24 Million Its Trimble (TRMB) Position

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 17.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palisade Asset Management Llc acquired 5,020 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Palisade Asset Management Llc holds 33,695 shares with $5.95M value, up from 28,675 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $56.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $196.73. About 1.34 million shares traded or 13.48% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Trimble Inc (TRMB) stake by 73.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 31,030 shares as Trimble Inc (TRMB)’s stock rose 4.45%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 11,070 shares with $447,000 value, down from 42,100 last quarter. Trimble Inc now has $9.53B valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $37.89. About 1.30 million shares traded or 17.54% up from the average. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – Trimble To Acquire Viewpoint To Create The Industry’s Most Complete Construction Management Solution; 23/05/2018 – FTC: 20181171: Trimble Inc.; Bain Capital Fund XI, L.P; 04/04/2018 – Coillte Completes “Go-Live” of Trimble’s Connected Forest Solution; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – CO EXPECTS VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN OF NON-GAAP REVENUE IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Unveils Pan-India Program To Train Next Generation Construction Industry Professionals; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 07/05/2018 – TRIMBLE 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT TO CREATE INDUSTRY’S MOST COMPLETE; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ACQUIRED ASSETS OF WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA-BASED FABSUITE, LLC

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trimble (TRMB) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trimble Posts Lukewarm Earnings Amid Market Uncertainty – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MDY, NVR, TRMB, FDS: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: MDY, NVR, TRMB, FDS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (Put) (NYSE:VIPS) stake by 2.16M shares to 3.01M valued at $24.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ribbon Communications Inc stake by 74,089 shares and now owns 144,925 shares. Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) was raised too.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $526,893 activity. Shares for $526,893 were sold by FOSBURGH BRYN. On Friday, February 8 the insider JOHANSSON ULF J sold $3.23M. BERGLUND STEVEN W sold $14.40 million worth of stock or 381,675 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 931,762 shares. Moreover, Bath Savings Company has 0.3% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 133,748 shares. Bessemer Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0.09% stake. Moreover, Comm Bancshares has 0% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Creative Planning reported 27,174 shares. Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Cap Research invested in 0.18% or 13.94 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 4,597 shares. 57,340 are owned by Castleark Mgmt Llc. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). 39,494 were reported by Ser Automobile Association. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Management has 0.32% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 243,821 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. Ecolab Inc had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Nomura. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 18. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,299 shares. 42,614 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. North Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,612 shares. Torray Limited Company reported 1,599 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.86% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,313 shares. First Citizens Bank And Trust Communication reported 0.25% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Co reported 530 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Moreover, Carroll Fincl Assoc has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 511 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 17,327 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Groesbeck Management Nj holds 1,200 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 1,492 shares. Plancorp Ltd Com holds 0.11% or 1,585 shares. Glenmede Communications Na has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Comm Commercial Bank invested in 52,093 shares.

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 58,245 shares to 100,429 valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 50,525 shares and now owns 130,119 shares. The Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ecolab Inc (ECL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.