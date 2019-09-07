Palisade Asset Management Has Decreased Ball (BLL) Position by $5.98 Million; Aurelius Capital Management LP Trimmed Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Position by $22.00 Million

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.59. About 415,774 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 37.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 104,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 178,441 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, down from 283,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $78.3. About 2.07M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns An Aa3 To Ball State University’s (IN) Housing And Dining System Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q EPS 35c; 02/04/2018 – Ball to Announce First Quarter Earnings on May 3, 2018; 04/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC ADVISER KUDLOW SAYS BELIEVES CHINA WILL “BACK DOWN” AND “PLAY BALL” ON TRADE -CNBC INTERVIEW; 26/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Conducted Successful Evaluation of Testbed for DARPA’s Hallmark Program; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – BT KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram & Kyle Kuzma Key To Kawhi Leonard To LA Trade, Per `Lakers Nation’; 27/04/2018 – San Francisco’s Art, Tech and Fashion Set Decks Out for SFMOMA Modern Ball; 24/05/2018 – CFR President Says Ball Is in U.S.’s Court Regarding N. Korea (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 2,484 shares stake. 30,304 are held by Dupont Capital Management. 22,419 were reported by Bogle Ltd Partnership De. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.33% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 62,697 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nfc Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5.59% or 426,203 shares. M Inc invested in 2.2% or 214,288 shares. Parametrica Management Limited reported 6,720 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.14% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Northern Tru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). D E Shaw Communication invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). California-based Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Kahn Brothers Grp De has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Private Advisor Gp Limited invested in 4,571 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Group has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83B and $41.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. BLL’s profit will be $247.59M for 26.82 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtnrs has invested 0.09% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). 373,094 are held by United Advisers Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.05% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 2.32M shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Oppenheimer & accumulated 10,827 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Everence reported 12,911 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited invested in 0% or 25,023 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 0.05% or 126,246 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 340 shares. Mason Street Limited Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Mutual Of America Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 44,411 shares. Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 954,007 shares. Corsair Cap Management LP holds 3.8% or 213,707 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 163,456 shares in its portfolio.