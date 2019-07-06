Palisade Asset Management Decreased Amgen (AMGN) Position; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Boosted Amc Networks (AMCX) Holding

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) stake by 35.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired 21,700 shares as Amc Networks Inc (AMCX)’s stock declined 13.40%. The Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 82,000 shares with $4.65M value, up from 60,300 last quarter. Amc Networks Inc now has $3.17B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 247,813 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 4.55% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 24.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 22,502 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Palisade Asset Management Llc holds 70,267 shares with $13.35M value, down from 92,769 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $112.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.94. About 2.23 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Cuts 2018 View To EPS $11.30-EPS $12.28; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) stake by 26,700 shares to 480,300 valued at $19.99 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) stake by 23,600 shares and now owns 28,600 shares. Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Burney Co has invested 0.5% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd has 0.04% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Alliancebernstein LP has 86,279 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advsr Preferred Limited Liability holds 1,312 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Foundry Partners Lc holds 24,058 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 1.73M are held by Shapiro Cap Management Lc. Piedmont Advsrs holds 0.01% or 4,416 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 9,599 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 500 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 12,092 shares. Pinebridge Invs L P, New York-based fund reported 130,338 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 9,761 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 22,487 shares. Art Ltd Llc owns 0.09% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 25,611 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AMC Networks had 7 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Imperial Capital. The stock of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Imperial Capital. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 31 by Imperial Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Guggenheim.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.17 billion for 12.95 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity. The insider SUGAR RONALD D sold 2,000 shares worth $380,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 152,432 are owned by Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.13% or 17,305 shares in its portfolio. Private Tru Na reported 5,574 shares stake. Benedict Finance Advsr has 2.07% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 1,632 shares. The Illinois-based Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il has invested 2.19% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Gam Ag accumulated 39,038 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Hillsdale Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,030 shares. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security holds 9,667 shares. Krensavage Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9.94% or 193,670 shares. Andra Ap holds 47,500 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation holds 102,459 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hyman Charles D reported 3,496 shares. 8,950 are owned by Bridgecreek Mgmt Ltd Company.