Palisade Asset Management Cut Omnicom Group (OMC) Stake By $3.57 Million; Symmetry Peak Management Has Raised By $3.81 Million Its Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Call) (CTRP) Position

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) stake by 33.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 49,625 shares as Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)’s stock rose 1.58%. The Palisade Asset Management Llc holds 96,525 shares with $7.05M value, down from 146,150 last quarter. Omnicom Group Inc now has $16.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 1.50M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 16/03/2018 – Omnicom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Net $264.1M

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP) stake by 1770% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symmetry Peak Management Llc acquired 88,500 shares as Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP)’s stock declined 10.47%. The Symmetry Peak Management Llc holds 93,500 shares with $4.09M value, up from 5,000 last quarter. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) now has $18.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 2.87M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO

Among 2 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omnicom Group has $88 highest and $84 lowest target. $85’s average target is 10.25% above currents $77.1 stock price. Omnicom Group had 5 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, July 15. Barclays Capital upgraded Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $84 target.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78M for 14.83 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Management Co invested in 0.04% or 20,463 shares. Community Commercial Bank Na reported 23,609 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Twin Cap has invested 0.19% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Rhumbline Advisers owns 448,624 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Homrich & Berg has 0.05% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). First Manhattan holds 0.15% or 346,909 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 54,384 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 38,425 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Company accumulated 47,132 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Heartland Advisors invested in 4,977 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Coho Prtn stated it has 2.00M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 235,524 shares. Tru Of Vermont invested in 2,265 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 9,000 shares to 15,922 valued at $859,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 5,020 shares and now owns 33,695 shares. Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) was raised too.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) stake by 142,500 shares to 315,000 valued at $56.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 53,000 shares and now owns 2,500 shares. Himax Technologies Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HIMX) was reduced too.

