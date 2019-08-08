Palisade Asset Management Cut Its 3M Co (MMM) Position; Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT)’s Sentiment Is 1.38

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.80, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 22 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 16 cut down and sold their positions in Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP. The investment managers in our database now hold: 9.18 million shares, down from 9.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 9 Increased: 15 New Position: 7.

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 20.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 16,119 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Palisade Asset Management Llc holds 61,269 shares with $12.73 million value, down from 77,388 last quarter. 3M Co now has $94.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $163.64. About 5.71 million shares traded or 78.79% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.72. About 547,001 shares traded or 192.10% up from the average. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) has declined 40.38% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Sees Commensurate Decrease in Those Line Items for FY 2017; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Expects Revisions to Previously Announced 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CITES ERP SOFTWARE IMPLEMENTATION; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS – IMPLEMENTATION, LEARNING PROCESS RELATED TO NEW ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING SYSTEM LED TO THE DEVELOPMENT; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LIMITED PARTNERS’ INTEREST BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS $0.82 PER UNIT; 15/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP QTRLY LIMITED PARTNERS’ INTEREST BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER UNIT $0.06; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. REPORTS REDEMPTION OF; 19/04/2018 – DJ Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLMT); 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PARTNERSHIP DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED REVENUES, LIQUIDITY FOR QTR WILL CHANGE MATERIALLY; 14/05/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to File its Form 10-Q on May 15th and Will Host First Quarter Financial Results Confe

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. The company has market cap of $365.66 million. It operates in three divisions: Specialty Products, Fuel Products, and Oilfield Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, petrolatums, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

Knott David M holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. for 1.55 million shares. Adams Asset Advisors Llc owns 3.53 million shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barnett & Company Inc. has 0.76% invested in the company for 376,100 shares. The Texas-based Linscomb & Williams Inc. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Oakwood Capital Management Llc Ca, a California-based fund reported 28,100 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.80 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Coldstream Cap Mngmt holds 17,746 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 2,550 shares. Wharton Business Group Inc Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 13,810 shares. Kidder Stephen W has invested 3.33% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Zwj Counsel invested 0.22% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Saybrook Cap Nc invested 4.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Advisory Services Ntwk Lc holds 16,849 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability owns 1,500 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt, a Alabama-based fund reported 10,428 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur invested 5.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Allied Advisory Incorporated holds 37,062 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Donaldson Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6,026 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Co owns 4,644 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $3.04 million activity. Shares for $1.87 million were sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. 16,065 shares were sold by Bauman James L, worth $3.22 million. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 29. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $188 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, April 26. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $188 target. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Tuesday, August 6.