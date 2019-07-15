Palisade Asset Management Cut Apple (AAPL) Position by $4.49 Million; Amarin Plc (AMRN) Position Has Upped by Perceptive Advisors Llc

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (AMRN) by 34.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.67M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.54 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.79 million, up from 4.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 6.73 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 12/04/2018 – AMARIN – VASCEPA SHOWED FALL IN ATHEROGENIC LIPID, INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN STATIN-TREATED PATIENTS WITH REDUCED KIDNEY FUNCTION, PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION- WITH RESPECT TO FY 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUE EXPECTATIONS, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRODUCT REVENUE OF AT LEAST $230 MLN

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 23,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,539 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, down from 93,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Slashdot: Apple Bans Iran from the App Store (bleepingcomputer.com); 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Americas Rev $24.84B; 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 30/05/2018 – VHC, AAPL/@TradeHawk: $VHC $AAPL Apple wins IPR final decision as VirnetX ‘163 patent claims are invalidated; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The #DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. …The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. #RevolutionCHI is live now on @MSNBC; 27/03/2018 – This $527 smartphone is Xiaomi’s answer to Apple’s iPhone X. via @cnbctech; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhenman And Prtn Asset Management Ab owns 370,800 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 425,000 shares. Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Lord Abbett Limited Liability reported 0.16% stake. Benjamin F Edwards Company stated it has 0.01% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Profund Advsrs Llc holds 34,104 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 701,532 were reported by Fmr Ltd Liability Com. 2.66 million were reported by Clearbridge Invests Limited. Alphamark Advsr Lc reported 250 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) or 19,719 shares. D E Shaw And has 312,718 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 62,331 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Raymond James & Associates invested in 0.01% or 171,133 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $20.32 million activity. $644,373 worth of stock was sold by Ketchum Steven B on Thursday, January 31. $439,525 worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares were sold by Kalb Michael Wayne.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs Power reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvey Inv Commerce holds 0.11% or 3,441 shares in its portfolio. 469,028 are owned by Da Davidson And Co. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Liability owns 869 shares. Moreover, Hallmark Mgmt has 2.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 136,363 shares. Somerset Grp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,703 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Aperio Gp Ltd reported 3.44 million shares. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 596,386 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Coe Mgmt Ltd holds 10,010 shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. 173,526 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited. Grassi Invest, a California-based fund reported 104,920 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 3.16% or 3.18M shares in its portfolio. 174 were accumulated by C M Bidwell & Associates Limited. Boston Advsr Limited Com holds 282,785 shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. Columbus Hill Management Limited Partnership holds 1.32% or 76,854 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 16,500 shares to 23,569 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).