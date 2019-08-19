Palisade Asset Management Cut Aflac (AFL) Holding as Shares Rose; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder Friess Associates Has Upped Stake

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 7,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 217,704 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87M, up from 209,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $95.48. About 56,298 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 28.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 90,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 226,846 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, down from 317,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 106,860 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.54M for 12.35 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 16,500 shares to 23,569 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 14,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bankshares owns 551,909 shares. Burney Com holds 0.29% or 92,841 shares. 176,500 are held by Andra Ap. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated owns 0% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 3.60M shares. Aperio Grp Inc Llc has 1.65 million shares. St Germain D J holds 15,382 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Agf Invests holds 1.24M shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. 40,993 were accumulated by Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.15% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Mizuho Bank & Trust Ltd has 3.00 million shares for 13.31% of their portfolio. James Investment Inc has invested 1.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.97% or 123,893 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc reported 46,116 shares. Invesco Limited has 6.44M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer invested in 0% or 568 shares. Starr International Inc has 0.73% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 17,434 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Alta Cap Limited Liability stated it has 554,227 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). The New York-based Forte Capital Limited Liability Adv has invested 1.26% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company has 0.25% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 9,506 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% or 4,891 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,010 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability invested in 2.08M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Invesco stated it has 2.76M shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 2,125 shares. Moreover, Parsons Management Ri has 0.15% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 13,199 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.31% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Covington Cap Mngmt holds 114 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) by 14,500 shares to 14,500 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc. by 106,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,233 shares, and cut its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).