Palisade Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in 3M Co (MMM); New South Capital Management Has Trimmed Kemper (KMPR) Holding by $2.35 Million; Shares Declined

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kemper Corp (KMPR) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 27,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 395,399 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.12 million, down from 422,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kemper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $78.1. About 165,692 shares traded. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 12.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 13/03/2018 – Kemper Corp: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Rev $693M; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q OPER EPS $1.10, EST. 74C; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KEMPER CORPORATION’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Kemper Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Kemper Executives to Speak at the 22nd Annual CFA Society of New York Insurance Industry Conference; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q EPS $1.02; 08/05/2018 – Kemper Site Visit Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 15; 24/04/2018 – Kemper Short-Interest Ratio Rises 61% to 12 Days; 02/04/2018 – Kemper Announces Robert Otis as New Preferred Home and Auto Leader

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 2,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 63,474 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.00M, up from 61,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $167.33. About 2.25 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMPR’s profit will be $91.94 million for 14.15 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Kemper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $230,778 activity. Another trade for 2,600 shares valued at $195,903 was made by Holmes Kimberly A. on Friday, September 13.

