Palestra Capital Management Upped Take (TTWO) Holding by $90.70 Million; Stock Rose; Paloma Partners Management Company Boosted Its Halliburton Co (Call) (HAL) Position by $3.19 Million

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Halliburton Co (Call) (HAL) by 655.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 110,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 126,900 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 16,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Halliburton Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.11. About 4.89 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 15316.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 964,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 971,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.66 million, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $131.58. About 728,187 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Stays On EA’s Sidelines, Still Prefers Peers – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Take Two’s (TTWO) Q1 Earnings Down Y/Y on Higher Expenses – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, TTWO – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Weakness in Activision (ATVI), EA (EA) and Take-Two (TTWO) Said to be Tied in Part to Trump’s Comments Against Video Game Violence – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: TEVA, TTWO, BYND – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 47,265 shares to 153,635 shares, valued at $180.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (Call) (NYSE:KBR) by 71,962 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $955,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Intl Corp (NYSE:ROK) by 14,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,764 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Iboxx Investment Gra (Put) (LQD).

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halliburton: I Am Not Buying This Rally – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Halliburton Company (HAL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stronger International Activities Will Keep Halliburton Steady – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton cuts North American headcount – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

