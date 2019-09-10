Palestra Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) by $77.29 Million as Share Value Rose; As Keycorp New (KEY) Stock Value Rose, Prospector Partners Boosted Stake by $2.83 Million

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 462,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 940,040 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.18 million, up from 477,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $167.43. About 1.22M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 38.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 188,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 678,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, up from 489,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.94. About 5.04M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Corp owns 137,764 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cls Investments Ltd owns 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 190 shares. The New York-based Fagan Associate has invested 0.41% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Twin Cap Management Incorporated owns 121,600 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). World Invsts owns 30.70M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP owns 0.03% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 600,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc reported 0.06% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Oppenheimer & Com, a New York-based fund reported 94,477 shares. Lynch Assoc In holds 0.12% or 23,425 shares in its portfolio. Sky Grp Inc Inc Limited Com stated it has 25,276 shares. Everence has 0.05% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Ameritas Prtn invested in 18,296 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tributary Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 56,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stifel Augments Diversified Industrials Practice With Key Investment Banking Hires – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key Energy Services and Independence Contract Drilling among Energy/Materials gainers; Pretium Resources and New Gold among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 16,000 shares to 94,000 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 39,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,150 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 200 shares. Barr E S And holds 0.02% or 1,210 shares. Sit Investment Associate stated it has 139,430 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited accumulated 0.27% or 1.86 million shares. Family Firm Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,966 shares. Moreover, E&G Advsr LP has 0.11% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,500 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc invested in 106,133 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Carderock Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.49% or 4,695 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Carlson Capital has 0.1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Factory Mutual Com invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 730,127 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Pnc Serv has invested 0.31% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.27% or 1.86M shares in its portfolio. Ashford Cap Management Inc has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 47,265 shares to 153,635 shares, valued at $180.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 454,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).