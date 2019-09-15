Palestra Capital Management Upped Its Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Holding by $1.09 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Smithbridge Asset Management Has Raised Its Pepsico Com (PEP) Holding by $1.13 Million

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 431.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 8,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,605 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 1,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 14,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.41M, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $69.44. About 647,120 shares traded or 27.77% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth 9%-11%; Had Seen 8%-10%; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace; 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Had Seen 2018 Adhusted EPS $3.72-$3.82; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%; 25/04/2018 – Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Advsr has 0.46% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lipe & Dalton invested in 2,845 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 235,590 shares. Fairfield Bush And Com accumulated 44,436 shares or 1.99% of the stock. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 0.33% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 15,550 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs reported 0.28% stake. Corda Mngmt Lc stated it has 247,770 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.13% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 121,515 shares. Guardian Management, California-based fund reported 14,473 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Intact Inc has invested 0.24% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Century holds 1.51 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 216,688 were reported by Agf Invests. Pictet North America Advsr Sa holds 0.2% or 10,750 shares. Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa stated it has 2.99% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Renaissance Invest Grp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 46,165 shares or 2.26% of the stock.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. $1.85 million worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was bought by 40 North Latitude Fund LP. La Force Andrew Hudson III bought $276,160 worth of stock.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 38,557 shares to 802,883 shares, valued at $160.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 763,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).