Palestra Capital Management Trimmed Ptc (PTC) Position by $20.21 Million; As American Vanguard (AVD) Valuation Declined, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Decreased Holding by $1.12 Million

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 219,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 785,285 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.39 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 20.41% or $18.7 during the last trading session, reaching $72.9. About 10.35M shares traded or 813.78% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads to Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB: C-RAD SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT TO EQUIP ZON-PTC, A; 14/03/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $78; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES, EST. 667.0M; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 EPS (NON-GAAP) $ 1.31 – $ 1.41; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 30/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Now: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Vanguard Corp (AVD) by 45.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 65,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,402 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 144,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Vanguard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $13.51. About 125,226 shares traded or 32.28% up from the average. American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) has declined 32.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AVD News: 13/03/2018 – American Vanguard Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – American Vanguard 1Q EPS 16c; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Vanguard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVD); 23/03/2018 – American Vanguard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.16; 12/03/2018 – American Vanguard 4Q EPS 28c; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 13/03/2018 – American Vanguard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 American Vanguard Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – American Vanguard at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Analysts await American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. AVD’s profit will be $5.94M for 16.89 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by American Vanguard Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.85% EPS growth.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold AVD shares while 32 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.68 million shares or 0.74% less from 22.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

