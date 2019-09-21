Palestra Capital Management Trimmed Its Take (TTWO) Position by $5.22 Million; Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Shareholder Schneider Capital Management Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 446,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The institutional investor held 11.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.52 million, down from 11.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 85.34M shares traded or 51.38% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q EPS 29c; 22/03/2018 – USDA-OCE: Officials View Producer Efforts to Improve Quality of Chesapeake Bay; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Rev $2.49B; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Taylor: Rep. Taylor Defends Chesapeake Bay Funding in Spending Bill; 15/05/2018 – Chesapeake Almost Missed Out on Its Oil-Cranking Wyoming Play; 09/04/2018 – Maryland Public Television presents 14th annual Chesapeake Bay Week; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Production Rose 11%; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES CLOSING EARLIER $500 MLN ASSETS SALES IN 1H ’18; 02/05/2018 – CHK SAYS LESS NEED TO INVEST IN GAS ASSETS DURING LOW PRICES

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 46,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 924,990 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.01 million, down from 971,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.56. About 1.18 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $141.24M for 26.32 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 633,780 shares to 3.70M shares, valued at $120.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 3.37 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.30, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold CHK shares while 94 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 915.71 million shares or 1.85% less from 932.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 142.11% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.19 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Chesapeake Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.55 million activity. Lawler Robert D. bought $100,995 worth of stock. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR had bought 50,000 shares worth $100,625. The insider NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. sold $1.85 million.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 91,300 shares to 259,552 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Venator Materials Plc by 518,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Midwestone Financial Group I (NASDAQ:MOFG).

