Palestra Capital Management Trimmed Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stake by $24.44 Million; Stock Price Rose; Anadarko Pete (APC) Share Value Rose While Oslo Asset Management Asa Decreased Its Stake by $45.28 Million

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 90.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 646,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 64,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, down from 711,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 213.46% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 87,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 665,495 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $186.90M, down from 752,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $283.02. About 603,562 shares traded or 13.61% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18M for 24.48 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.33M shares to 4.49 million shares, valued at $189.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 118,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crescent Park Management Limited Partnership invested 3.54% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Oakworth invested in 21 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa has invested 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.08% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Morgan Stanley owns 89,183 shares. Virginia-based Toth Fin Advisory has invested 0.27% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Leuthold Grp Incorporated Llc has 0.77% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 21,244 shares. Adage Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% or 183,398 shares. Comerica Bank reported 20,644 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. King Luther Cap Management Corp holds 51,909 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.07% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 47,460 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability owns 9,589 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Co holds 13,518 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership holds 3.27% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1.13 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moody Savings Bank Division holds 70,628 shares. Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.46% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Waters Parkerson & Com Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 3,520 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management invested 0.56% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). U S Glob Invsts Incorporated has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 32,665 shares. Jet Capital Invsts Lp, New York-based fund reported 648,000 shares. Fruth Investment Management holds 0.16% or 5,781 shares. Atlantic Union Retail Bank holds 0.07% or 6,936 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 36,742 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase invested in 425,632 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Gsa Prtn Llp owns 8,226 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Community Retail Bank Of Raymore reported 3,360 shares stake. Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).