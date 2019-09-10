Palestra Capital Management Stake in Take (TTWO) Raised by $90.70 Million as Stock Value Rose; Tcw Group Holds Position in Fluor New (FLR)

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 15316.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 964,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 971,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.66 million, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $131.15. About 50,035 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 73,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.70M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.39. About 139,519 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,586 were reported by Essex Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Csat Investment Advisory Lp stated it has 336 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.11% or 39,800 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Company reported 85,926 shares stake. Edge Wealth Management reported 5 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Synovus holds 260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Limited reported 0.04% stake. 3,977 were accumulated by Montag Caldwell Limited. Blackrock Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 7.83M shares. New York-based Force Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.2% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.23% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma holds 663,214 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs accumulated 217 shares.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 454,650 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $133.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 47,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,635 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTWO, WMT, NKTR – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Take-Two Stock Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Portfolio Strength to Drive Take Two (TTWO) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fluor Stock Got Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fluor Corporation (FLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fluor upgraded to buy at Canaccord – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fluor slammed by big Q2 loss; withdraws earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 6,234 shares. St Germain D J Co invested in 0.24% or 60,963 shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Pictet Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Prudential Financial Inc invested 0.05% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.05% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). M&T Bank & Trust Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Panagora Asset Management accumulated 13,493 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested in 644 shares or 0% of the stock. Commerce Fincl Bank has 6,147 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.03% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 107,000 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 31,261 shares.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 18,073 shares to 182,671 shares, valued at $34.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 6,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 785,199 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).