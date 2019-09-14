Palestra Capital Management Stake in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Has Decreased by $24.44 Million as Market Value Rose; Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Shareholder Price T Rowe Associates Boosted Holding by $3.44 Million as Stock Value Declined

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 87,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 665,495 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $186.90M, down from 752,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $292.12. About 609,402 shares traded or 22.19% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 9.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 181,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.95M, up from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 766,468 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – INCREASES 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Rev $816.1M; 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF CLASS Il DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM TWO DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS APPROVAL FROM W.VA. LOTTERY COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q EPS 48c; 27/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Mississippi Gaming Commission and Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission Approval of Its Pending Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.48; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Shareholders Approve Pinnacle Entertainment Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS REGULATORY OK FOR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT BUY; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold PENN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 109.94 million shares or 2.82% more from 106.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 12,060 shares to 270,249 shares, valued at $66.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 35,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 898,579 shares, and cut its stake in Schneider National Inc.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. 11,000 shares were bought by Fair William J, worth $214,940 on Monday, May 13. SCACCETTI JANE also bought $44,325 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider HANDLER DAVID A bought $530,400. 3,000 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares with value of $51,900 were bought by Reibstein Saul.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18M for 25.27 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.